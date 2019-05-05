BingoCoin (BOC) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

BingoCoin (CURRENCY:BOC) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. BingoCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $714.00 worth of BingoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BingoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BingoCoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00473140 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00039285 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004366 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BingoCoin

BOC is a token. BingoCoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BingoCoin is www.bocfun.com . BingoCoin’s official Twitter account is @BingoCoinLive

Buying and Selling BingoCoin

BingoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BingoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BingoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BingoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

