BidaskClub Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $385.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.