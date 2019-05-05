B&G Foods (BGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of B&G Foods have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, the company posted dismal fourth-quarter 2018 results, wherein both the top and bottom-line missed estimates and plunged year over year. Moreover, management issued bleak guidance for 2019. Rising input and freight costs as well as high debt level are added concerns. Unfortunately, freight costs are expected to remain a headwind in 2019, which is likely to keep margins under pressure. Nevertheless, B&G Foods remains focused on strategic acquisitions to boost growth. Markedly, Green Giants has emerged as one of the leading brands of the company, which has been delivering sales growth for seven consecutive quarters now. Additionally, we commend the company’s strategic pricing initiatives that aided the top line in the fourth quarter. These apart, the company is on track with its inventory reduction plans.”

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.72.

BGS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.44. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

In other news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi acquired 1,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $29,568.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 126.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 88.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.