Beluga whale with harness raises alarm in Norway

A beluga whale found having a tight harness that seemed to be Russian created prompted speculation that the creature could have escaped by a military facility and also has raised the alert of officials.

Joergen Ree Wiig of the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries states”Equipment St. Petersburg” consists of the use strap, which features a mount for an activity camera.

Get alerts:

He said Monday fishermen in Arctic Norway a week reported the tame cetacean that was white about. Fisherman Joar Hesten jumped to eliminate the harness.

Ree Wiig said”individuals in Norway’s army have shown great interest” in the harness.

Audun Rikardsen, also a professor in the Department of Arctic and Marine Biology in the Arctic University of Norway at Tromsoe, northern Norway, believes”that it is most likely the Russian Navy at Murmansk” is concerned. Russia has major military facilities in and about Murmansk in Russia’s far northwest, on the Kola Peninsula.

Rikardsen stated he’d verified with scholars at Russia and also Norway and stated they haven’t reported any program or experiments utilizing beluga whales.

“This really is a tame animal that’s used to find food served so that is the reason why it’s made connections with the cyclists,” he said. “The issue is now whether it could survive by finding food alone. We’ve seen instances in which other whales which have been in Russian captivity doing fine.”

Hesten told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the whale started to knock itself his boat when it was first spotted by him.