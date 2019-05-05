BayCom (BCML) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Hovde Group began coverage on BayCom in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised BayCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on BayCom in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.63.

BCML traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782. The company has a market capitalization of $266.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.35. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 513.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

