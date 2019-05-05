Barclays Increases Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Price Target to $42.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.35. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $46,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,305,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,847,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,754,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,030,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,754,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,030,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,130,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after buying an additional 189,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,431,000 after buying an additional 87,761 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

