Barclays Cuts Metro Bank (MTRO) Price Target to GBX 600

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Metro Bank to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target (down previously from GBX 4,000 ($52.27)) on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Metro Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,711.67 ($22.37).

MTRO stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 638.50 ($8.34). 819,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The company has a market capitalization of $622.03 million and a P/E ratio of 22.64. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 727.50 ($9.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,512 ($45.89).

In other news, insider Craig Donaldson bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 903 ($11.80) per share, for a total transaction of £100,233 ($130,972.17).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

