Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $34.93 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

