Bank of Montreal Can Buys 23,609 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.82 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 18.34%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,104,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $468,920.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,883,911.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,759 shares of company stock worth $7,770,947 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ResMed to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

