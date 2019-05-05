Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Century Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Century Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $66,073.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 681,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,724,714.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.28 per share, with a total value of $30,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 678,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,773,524.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,738 shares of company stock valued at $886,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

