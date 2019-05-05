Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.40).

Several research firms have weighed in on BAB. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Babcock International Group stock traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 521.80 ($6.82). 1,924,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

