Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.40).

Several research firms have weighed in on BAB. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Babcock International Group stock traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 521.80 ($6.82). 1,924,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

