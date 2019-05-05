AXA (CS) Given a €21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €29.70 ($34.53) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.21 ($30.47).

AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

