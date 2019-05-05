Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 28,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $52.50 on Friday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $204,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

