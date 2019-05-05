Avanos Medical (AVNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.15-1.35 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $45.81 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

