Authorities in parts of UK urge rape victims to hand Mobiles over

Authorities in England and Wales are distributing permission forms advocating victims of both other crimes and sexual assault to flip over access to mobile phones and other electronic devices or risk getting their cases dropped.

Even the National Police Chiefs’ Council said that authorities is only going to seek access when it is necessary for investigative purposes, but the policy has sparked a backlash.

It usually means that victims of rape and other crimes who agree to provide their phones, laptops watches and other devices with access will have their mails, texts and photographs available to police.

The approval form warns that withholding access could result in cases.

“If you deny permission for the authorities to research, or to allow the prosecution to disclose material that would allow the defendant to have a fair trial then it may not be possible for the prosecution or investigation to continue,” the form states.

Monday the usage of this approval form could face a legal challenge ” the Center for Women’s Justice said. The law firm said that the victims were told if they do not offer personal data by police their cases would likely collapse.

The team said in an announcement the new policy is”clearly having a deterrent impact on the coverage of rape allegations.”

The police chiefs tweeted that”officials will merely request access to private information when needed and proportionate, and advice will be granted so victims can make an educated decision.”

Police said there would be strict rules to avoid misuse of this data in court.

The forms have been introduced when crucial evidence emerged from cellular devices, after recent sexual assault cases collapsed.

The individual charity Victim Support said in a statement that giving police access to all the personal information contained on a cell telephone is”very likely” to misery victims and may make them decide not to contact police.

“We know that rape and sexual intercourse has been already highly underreported,” the team said. “Most rapes and sexual assaults are perpetrated by someone known to the victim, so should they have been connected with their attackerthey might be worried that their claim will not be taken seriously and be less inclined to come forward.”