Attunity (ATTU) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Attunity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Attunity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Attunity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of ATTU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. 408,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,282. The company has a market capitalization of $500.79 million, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89. Attunity has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Attunity had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Attunity will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity in the first quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Attunity in the third quarter worth $120,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Attunity in the first quarter worth $130,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Attunity in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Attunity in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

