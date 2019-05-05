ATMChain (ATM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. ATMChain has a total market cap of $249,864.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATMChain has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One ATMChain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATMChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.02058668 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007102 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000240 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005166 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000667 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ATMChain

ATMChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io

ATMChain Token Trading

ATMChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Bit-Z and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATMChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATMChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATMChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.