Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 64,344 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 76,332 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.50 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $20.69 on Friday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

