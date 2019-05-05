Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.61 Million Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.85%.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.48.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $49,608.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $34,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,803 shares of company stock worth $16,117,049. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

