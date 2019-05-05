Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $331.10 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $260.03 and a 12-month high of $335.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $462.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.28 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.07, for a total transaction of $328,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $310,013.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,757.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,381. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

