Asante Solutions (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $425.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $22.45 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 67,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $539,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,625.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Asante Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

