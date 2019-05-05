Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Trading Down 11.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) dropped 11.8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 633,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 132,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Armstrong Flooring’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $340.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

