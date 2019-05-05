Arizona State Retirement System Sells 34,665 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,665 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Arizona State Retirement System Sells 34,665 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/arizona-state-retirement-system-sells-34665-shares-of-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw.html.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.