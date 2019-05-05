Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,513 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,238 shares of the airline’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,471 shares of the airline’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

