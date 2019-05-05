ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABR. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.31.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 884,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,309. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 14.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.