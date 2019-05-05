Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Apple by 88.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,192,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $269,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,737 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $139,510,000 after acquiring an additional 455,045 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after acquiring an additional 454,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.43.

AAPL opened at $211.75 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

