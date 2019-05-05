Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 5,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,764. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 87.75% and a negative net margin of 69.37%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

