Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 135.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $106.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.1152 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.91. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.96.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

