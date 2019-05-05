ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised ANGI Homeservices from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

ANGI stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 993,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.21. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.28 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $131,590.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 29,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $483,422.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,407 shares of company stock worth $7,287,077. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

