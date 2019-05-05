Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $812.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Andersons has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANDE. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,100 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $77,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 750 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $28,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,611 shares of company stock valued at $238,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

