Analyzing PCS Edventures! (PCSV) and Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get PCS Edventures! alerts:

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! 23.53% -75.17% 93.43% Adtalem Global Education 8.83% 11.27% 7.25%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PCS Edventures! and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 1 4 0 2.80

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $58.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Adtalem Global Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $3.29 million 1.75 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.23 billion 2.15 $33.76 million $2.78 16.50

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats PCS Edventures! on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The Professional Education segment operates an Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, which provides membership services, certified anti-money laundering specialist certification, conferences, risk assessment, training, and publications; and Becker Professional Education that prepares candidates for the Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and U.S. Medical Licensing Examination certification examinations, as well as professional education programs and seminars in accounting and finance. This segment also offers professional education in the areas of finance, accounting, analytics, marketing, and healthcare. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 15 institutions, which offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of business, management, medical, healthcare, law, and engineering; and provides legal bar exam review courses. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.