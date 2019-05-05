Analyzing Hopto (HPTO) and NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hopto and NetSol Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hopto $3.15 million 1.06 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $60.93 million 1.46 $4.30 million N/A N/A

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hopto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Hopto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hopto and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hopto -1.21% -25.83% -12.23% NetSol Technologies 11.72% 10.73% 8.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hopto and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hopto 0 0 0 0 N/A NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hopto has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Hopto on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hopto Company Profile

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. The company offers its solutions under the GO-Global brand name. GO-Global is an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products include GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and dial-up connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms. The company serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors, and value-added resellers. hopTo Inc. has strategic relationships with KitASP, Elosoft Informatica Ltda, Alcatel-Lucent, GE Intelligent Platforms, GAD eG, and Information Delivery Systems, LLC. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System that enables users to manage and maintain a contract; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) to automate and manage the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The company's NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Digital that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Digital includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer, a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Drivemate Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

