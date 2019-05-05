Analysts Offer Predictions for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NuVasive to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,697. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $274.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.22 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,660,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $330,822,000 after buying an additional 103,225 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,072,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,996,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NuVasive by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 825,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

