Analysts Expect Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.26. Office Properties Income Trust reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Office Properties Income Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $103.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.22 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,080,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,050,000.

NASDAQ:OPI traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.41. 461,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

