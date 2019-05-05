Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 180,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $5,984,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $25,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,828 shares of company stock valued at $11,196,519 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $54,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $71,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,887. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.07. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.