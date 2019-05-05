American Assets Trust (AAT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. 148,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,690. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,783,000 after acquiring an additional 142,551 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,085,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,462,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,571,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,774,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,774,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,803,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

