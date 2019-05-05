AMC Entertainment (AMC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.11.

AMC traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.94.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

