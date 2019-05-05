Amazon.com shares boosted by the comments of Warren Buffett

Shares in Amazon are moving after billionaire investor Warren Buffett said his firm was buying the merchant.

Buffett told CNBC that among those money managers at Berkshire Hathaway was buying Amazon inventory.

Buffett stated the trades would appear at a filing that is future, but stressed that he himself did not direct the purchases.

Shares from the Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. rose 3 percent in late trading Friday to 1,959.84, its high for the year. The stock is up 30% so far in 2019.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., located in Omaha, Nebraska, possesses a range of businesses including insurance, railroads, jewelry stores in addition to major investments in American Express, IBM and Wells Fargo & Co..