Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 283.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 100,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,780,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $24.50 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Altice USA had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

