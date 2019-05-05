Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 95,253 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,253 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $38,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in PPL by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in PPL by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PPL by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other PPL news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 7,419 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $232,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $7,324,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

