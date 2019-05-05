Alps Advisors Inc. Has $241.18 Million Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,351,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 517,820 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genesis Energy worth $241,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 304.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth $210,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -271.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

