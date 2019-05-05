Alleghany (Y) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.29 per share for the quarter.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.31) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $662.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.77. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $558.50 and a twelve month high of $666.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.56, for a total transaction of $318,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.47, for a total value of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,205.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

