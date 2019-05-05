Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.44.

Shares of ALIM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 58,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,964. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 387,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 158,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.