Alembic Global Advisors Upgrades Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Overweight

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.58. 510,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,461,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,940 shares in the company, valued at $18,002,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

