Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $219,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

ALDX opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.72. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 96,743 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $968,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

