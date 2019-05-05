Aion Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00003258 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and Binance. Aion has a total market cap of $57.95 million and $3.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00394301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00942689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00160790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001257 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Aion

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 309,581,662 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Binance, LATOKEN, IDEX, DragonEX, Bilaxy, Liqui, RightBTC, BitForex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.