Aide on board of company that detains kids

The CEO James Van Dusen of caliburn International affirmed the Trump cabinet member’s appointment in a Friday news release.

The business has already come under fire for holding kids in exactly what several members of Congress have clarified”prison-like” conditions in the facility at Homestead, Florida.

About 2,500 teens are arrested there today after crossing the U.S.-Mexico boundary without a parent or parent.

Kelly was the first official to reveal the U.S. government was contemplating separating families when he had been Homeland Security secretary.

Kelly was a board member with all the equity company supporting the conglomerate, before he joined The White House.