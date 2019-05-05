AGCO (AGCO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 target price on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. 788,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,217. AGCO has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $3,644,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 495,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,397,590.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,601 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AGCO by 2,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,232 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in AGCO by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

