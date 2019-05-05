Aeternity (AE) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $120.36 million and approximately $36.11 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00007958 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Koinex, Radar Relay and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001357 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 308,561,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,740,255 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Crex24, IDAX, HitBTC, Zebpay, DragonEX, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, OKEx, BitMart, Binance, HADAX, Bithumb, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Koinex, OOOBTC, Kyber Network, FCoin, Mercatox, Liqui and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

