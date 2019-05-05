Admiral Group’s (ADM) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,440 ($31.88) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,064.60 ($26.98).

Shares of LON ADM traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,179 ($28.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,857 ($24.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,290 ($29.92). The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 66 ($0.86) dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $60.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Brierley purchased 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £20,745.18 ($27,107.25). Also, insider David Stevens sold 138,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($27.47), for a total transaction of £2,900,760 ($3,790,356.72).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

